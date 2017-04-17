Browns' George Atkinson: Re-signs with Browns
Atkinson re-signed with the Browns on Monday.
Atkinson played in all 16 games with Cleveland last season but didn't see any rushing attempts until Week 17, when he had seven carries for 34 yards and a touchdown. He'll look to continue as a special teams player in 2017 while also pushing for a larger role in the offense.
