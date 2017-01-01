Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Finishes 2016 season on strong note

Crowell ended his 2016 season with 19 carries for 152 yards and three catches for 16 yards during Sunday's matchup with the Steelers.

Crowell waited until the last game of the season to have his best performance, as his 19 carries and 152 rushing yards were both a season high. He finished just 48 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard rushing season. Crowell is a restricted free agent in 2017, and if the Browns decide to take a running back with their No. 1 overall pick, he may find himself in a new uniform next fall. However, he'll be just 24 when the new campaign begins, and with productive young running backs generally at a premium in the NFL, the Browns may be wise to retain him.