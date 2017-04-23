Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Hasn't signed tender or reported to offseason program
The window for Crowell to sign an offer sheet with another team expired Friday, yet he still hasn't signed his restricted free agent tender or reported for the Browns' offseason program, Jeff Schudel of The Morning Journal reports.
Crowell likely is hoping for an extension or a trade, while the Browns probably prefer to wait on any action until they see if they're able to address their backfield during the draft. The team did give Crowell a second-round tender, which would pay him $2.81 million in 2017 while allowing him to hit unrestricted free agency in 2018. Coming off the best season of his his career, the 24-year-old running back may be worried his value will plummet if he has to compete for work against both Duke Johnson and a draft pick. Crowell could probably fetch a middle-round selection in a trade, as he's yet to miss a game through three seasons and is coming off a 2016 campaign in which he set career-best marks for carries (198), rushing yards (952), yards per carry (4.8), receptions (40) and receiving yards (319).
