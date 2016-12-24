Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Scores twice in win
Crowell rushed 16 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns while adding four catches for four yards on five targets in Saturday's 20-17 win over the Chargers.
Crowell found pay dirt from eight yards out on Cleveland's first drive, then added a four-yard score in the second quarter. He hadn't scored since Week 8 coming in, but does have seven touchdowns heading into the season finale. A touchdown next week in Pittsburgh would allow the 23-year-old to tie his career high of eight set back in 2014.
