Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Scores twice in win

Crowell rushed 16 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns while adding four catches for four yards on five targets in Saturday's 20-17 win over the Chargers.

Crowell found pay dirt from eight yards out on Cleveland's first drive, then added a four-yard score in the second quarter. He hadn't scored since Week 8 coming in, but does have seven touchdowns heading into the season finale. A touchdown next week in Pittsburgh would allow the 23-year-old to tie his career high of eight set back in 2014.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola