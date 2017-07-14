Browns' Isaiah Crowell: To benefit from upgrades elsewhere

Crowell should benefit from the upgrades the Browns made to their offensive line this offseason, as well as the defense's expected ability to keep the score of games closer, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Crowell totaled 952 rushing yards despite getting just 198 carries last season. For reference, 19 players were handed the ball more times, yet only eight qualified tailbacks topped his 4.8 yards per rush. While Crowell enjoyed running behind the dominant left-sided duo of Joe Thomas and Joel Bitonio, the Browns fortified elsewhere up front by signing center JC Tretter and making Kevin Zeitler the highest-paid guard in the NFL this offseason. That improved blocking quality, along with a more competitive Browns defense, figures to allow the team to rely on the running game more, which should only help Crowell's quest for his first 1,000-yard campaign.