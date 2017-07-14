Browns' Isaiah Crowell: To benefit from upgrades elsewhere
Crowell should benefit from the upgrades the Browns made to their offensive line this offseason, as well as the defense's expected ability to keep the score of games closer, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Crowell totaled 952 rushing yards despite getting just 198 carries last season. For reference, 19 players were handed the ball more times, yet only eight qualified tailbacks topped his 4.8 yards per rush. While Crowell enjoyed running behind the dominant left-sided duo of Joe Thomas and Joel Bitonio, the Browns fortified elsewhere up front by signing center JC Tretter and making Kevin Zeitler the highest-paid guard in the NFL this offseason. That improved blocking quality, along with a more competitive Browns defense, figures to allow the team to rely on the running game more, which should only help Crowell's quest for his first 1,000-yard campaign.
More News
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Playing for extension•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Joins team for OTAs•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: May wait until June to join team•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Officially signs RFA tender•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Hasn't signed tender or reported to offseason program•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Teams inquiring about trade•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Bears in fantasy
The Bears are more than just Jordan Howard on offense. But not much more.
-
Ranking the Buccaneers in Fantasy
Heath Cummings wonders if we've gotten too excited about Jameis Winston and ranks the Buccaneers...
-
Ranking the Bills in Fantasy
Heath Cummings likes the Bills talent at the top, but says the cupboard is pretty bare when...
-
Ranking the Saints in Fantasy
Everyone seems to be worried about Mark Ingram's touches except for Heath Cummings. He tells...
-
Ranking the Lions in Fantasy
Fantasy owners are overlooking Matthew Stafford just as they did with Matt Ryan in 2016, Heath...
-
Ranking the Eagles in Fantasy
Carson Wentz has a much-improved set of weapons in the passing game. Can he elevate his game...