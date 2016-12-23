Taylor (groin) was limited in practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Though he's been limited in practice at least once a week for over a month now, he's still managed to play from Week 11 on, and we don't expect that to change against the Chargers on Saturday.

