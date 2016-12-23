Browns' Jamar Taylor: Limited Thursday
Taylor (groin) was limited in practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Though he's been limited in practice at least once a week for over a month now, he's still managed to play from Week 11 on, and we don't expect that to change against the Chargers on Saturday.
More News
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Removed from injury report•
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Inks three-year extension with Browns•
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Ready to play•
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Full practice Friday•