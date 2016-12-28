Taylor (groin) is not practicing Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Taylor continues to nurse a groin injury that has hindered him from practicing the past couple of weeks. He did play through the aliment in Saturday's win over the Chargers, so a similar plan may be in place for this week. With Joe Haden (neck) also on the sidelines, the Browns potentially could be very thin at cornerback for Week 17, but look for more updates to come throughout the week.