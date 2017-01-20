Collins and the Browns are close to finalizing a contract extension, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Collins was traded to Cleveland from New England back in October, despite the fact that his contract was set to expire at the end of the 2016 season. After finishing the campaign with 112 tackles and three sacks in his 15 total appearances, Collins is reportedly set to earn over $12 million per year under his impending extension. That would solidify the 27-year-old's future with the Browns, who could further bolster their defensive front with the first overall pick of this spring's NFL Draft.