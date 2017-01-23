Collins has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Browns.

Collins' late-October trade from the Patriots to the Browns drew shockwaves around the league, and despite playing with significantly less talent around him, Collins remained a highly productive linebacker once arriving in Cleveland. The 27-year-old started all eight games after joining the Browns, finishing with 69 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in those appearances. Thanks to an average of over 105 stops per year since his 2013 rookie campaign, the Southern Mississippi product has earned a long-term deal worth $50 million, with $26 million in guarantees, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. In signing Collins, the Browns have locked down a key member of their defense going forward, and could further improve their defense with the first overall pick of this year's draft.