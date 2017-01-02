Collins registered 10 tackles (nine solo) to close out the 2016 season against the Steelers on Sunday.

Collins finished with 112 tackles and three sacks between the Browns and the Patriots. He'll be a free agent in 2017, and although he said he's open to a return to the Browns, he also mentioned that money is a factor. One would think, though, that if Cleveland didn't think it'd be able to retain him, they never would have traded for him in the middle of the season.