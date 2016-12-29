Haden (neck/groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Haden was forced from Saturday's game against the Chargers because of some soreness in his neck and after not practicing Wednesday, it appears he at least completed a partial session on Thursday. While he wasn't a full participant, Haden still appears to be trending in the right direction in regards to his availability for Sunday's game against the Steelers. However, for now, consider him questionable until further information is provided.