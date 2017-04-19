Browns' Joe Haden: Says he's good to go
Haden (groin) said he is healthy, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Despite having surgery on both groin muscles in January, Haden said he's good to go for the start of the Browns' offseason program. He played through the injuries for most of last season, finishing with 48 tackles and three interceptions in 13 games. Durability remains a major concern for the Browns' No. 1 cornerback, as he's missed at least one game in each of the last six seasons, with 14 absences over the past two years alone.
