Haden's surgery to repair two groin muscles was successful, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Haden injured both his left and right groin muscles during the season, missing a combined three games with the injuries before playing through both issues for the final nine games. Despite the injury, he finished the season with 48 tackles, 11 passes defensed and three interceptions, and he'll be expected to come back healthy for the 2017 campaign.