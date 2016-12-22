Haden will require groin surgery after the season, but he is expected to be ready for the beginning of the Browns' offseason workout program.

The veteran corner has been hampered by a groin injury down the stretch, and while he intends to play through it for the final two games, Haden will ultimately require surgery. Although Haden hasn't played to the standard he's set for himself in previous seasons, he's still put together a strong campaign overall despite the nagging injury. Look for Haden to take the field for Cleveland's final two games even if he's not at 100 percent.