Schobert will draw the start at outside linebacker Sunday against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Schobert is a staple on special teams for the Browns, but with Cam Johnson (groin) on the shelf Sunday, he'll get the starting nod at outside linebacker. He saw just two defensive snaps Week 16, but should be in line for an expanded role against Cleveland's AFC North rivals.