Greco (foot) did not participate in June's minicamp, Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald reports.

Greco, who finished the 2016 season on injured reserve, still appears to be recovering from foot surgery. It isn't clear if he'll be back in time for training camp.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories