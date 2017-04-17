Browns' Marcus Burley: Re-signs with Cleveland
Burley re-signed with the Browns on Monday.
Burley played 12 games with Cleveland last season, totaling just eight tackles and one pass defensed. He'll figure to be a backup once again in 2017, though he could see a slightly increased role on the defense.
