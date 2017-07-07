Browns' Myles Garrett: Displays foot's strength
Garrett's left foot appears to be in good condition ahead of the start of training camp later this month, NFL.com's Tyler Horka reports.
Garrett was forced into an early exit from Cleveland's mandatory minicamp last month after spraining his foot during drill work. Along with a premature excusal, Garrett was eventually seen sporting a walking boot to help heal the ailment. This week, however, a fan on Twitter asked Garrett how his foot was doing, and this year's top pick replied with a video of him leg-pressing a full rack of weights plus a friend sitting on top of it. Judging from that response, the rookie has seemingly put his injury behind him, which is a great development ahead of training camp.
