Browns' Randall Telfer: Active for Week 16
Telfer (ankle/knee/thumb) is active for Saturday's matchup against the Chargers.
Even though Telfer battled multiple injuries to make it on to the field in Week 16, his snaps may be limited, as he'll presumably share time backing up starter Gary Barnidge with fellow tight end Seth DeValve.
