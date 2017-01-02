Louis hauled in both of his targets for 22 yards to finish up the season Sunday against the Steelers.

Louis' two receptions were his first catches since Oct. 30, as the rookie wideout struggled to find the field after Corey Coleman returned from a broken hand. He finished with just 18 receptions for 205 yards. Terrelle Pryor is set to become a free agent, and if he fails to re-sign, Louis, along with Rashard Higgins, could see an increased role next season.