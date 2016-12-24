Browns' Robert Griffin: Being evaluated for possible concussion
Griffin has gone back to the Browns' locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion.
Cody Kessler has entered the game for the Browns with Griffin currently in the concussion protocol. Further information on Griffin's status figures to be made available later in Saturday's contest. Griffin had gone 17-of-25 for 164 yards and added 42 yards on the ground prior to exiting Saturday's contest.
