Griffin has gone back to the Browns' locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion.

Cody Kessler has entered the game for the Browns with Griffin currently in the concussion protocol. Further information on Griffin's status figures to be made available later in Saturday's contest. Griffin had gone 17-of-25 for 164 yards and added 42 yards on the ground prior to exiting Saturday's contest.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola