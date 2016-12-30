Browns' Robert Griffin: Confirmed as Week 17 starter
Griffin has been confirmed as the Browns' starting quarterback for Sunday's season finale against the Steelers.
Griffin was cleared from his concussion Thursday morning, paving the way for him to start a fourth straight game to close this season. With the Steelers having already secured a playoff spot, Griffin could benefit from Pittsburgh resting a number of key defensive players, potentially boosting his chances of throwing a touchdown pass before the season ends.
