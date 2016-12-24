Griffin has been diagnosed with a concussion and will not return to Saturday's game against the Chargers.

It appears that Cody Kessler will be tasked with finishing out Saturday's game with Griffin officially done for the day. Since taking back over as the Browns' starter in Week 14, Griffin did not throw a touchdown in any of his 81 pass attempts. If he does not pass through the league's concussion protocol this week, Kessler will likely start the season finale against the Steelers.