Browns' Robert Griffin: In line to start, barring setback
After returning to practice Thursday, Griffin (concussion) is in line to start Sunday against the Steelers, barring any setbacks, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Per the Akron Beacon Journal, Griffin was medically cleared Thursday morning by an independent neurologist, which sets the stage for Griffin to make his fourth consecutive start. He'll remain a speculative fantasy play in Week 17, but working in his favor is that the Steelers, whose playoff seeding in locked in, are expected to rest or limit a number of their key starters Sunday.
