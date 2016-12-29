Griffin (concussion) has been cleared to practice and is in line to start Sunday against the Steelers, The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Griffin was cleared by an independent neurologist and it looks like he'll practice Thursday, setting the stage for an opportunity to earn his second straight win. The Browns don't seem to be completely finished with their future evaluation of Griffin, as coach Hue Jackson would like to see a larger sample size from him before making difficult offseason roster decisions. Matchup-wise, the Steelers are allowing the sixth-least fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, but they'll likely be resting some of their starters, as they already have a playoff spot locked up.