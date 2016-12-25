Griffin (concussion) seems likely to miss the Browns' season finale next Sunday against the Steelers, the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With the 1-14 Browns having nothing but pride to play for at this stage, the team has little reason to rush Griffin back. If he is inactive next week, Cody Kessler would start at QB start in his place in Week 17. Beyond that, Griffin's status with the Browns in unclear. Per the report, the signal-caller has a $750,000 roster bonus due on March 11, but it remains to be seen if he's viewed as part of the organization's future.