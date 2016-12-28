Browns' Robert Griffin: Misses practice Wednesday
Griffin (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Griffin's status for Sunday's game against the Steelers thus remains cloudy and in the event that he is not medically cleared by the end of the week, Cody Kessler would be in line to start at QB in the Browns' season finale.
More News
-
Browns' Robert Griffin: In line to start, barring setback•
-
Browns' Robert Griffin: In line to start Sunday•
-
Browns' Robert Griffin: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Browns' Robert Griffin: Likely out next week•
-
Browns' Robert Griffin: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Browns' Robert Griffin: Being evaluated for possible concussion•