Griffin (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Griffin's status for Sunday's game against the Steelers thus remains cloudy and in the event that he is not medically cleared by the end of the week, Cody Kessler would be in line to start at QB in the Browns' season finale.

