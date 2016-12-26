Griffin remains in the league's concussion protocol as of Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Griffin doesn't appear likely to play at all in Week 17 with the Browns searching for just their second win of the season, leaving Cody Kessler as the potential starter at quarterback. If Griffin's 2016 campaign is indeed over, he'll have finished without a single passing touchdown through four games played.

