Griffin finished up the 2016 season by completing 29 of 40 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Steelers. He also rushed five times for 32 yards and was intercepted once.

During his last chance to prove he can be Cleveland's franchise quarterback, Griffin displayed the ability to make plays with his arm rather than his feet. He completed 72 percent of his passes and connected with eight different receivers, including two touchdown tosses to tight ends Gary Barnidge and Seth DeValve. Although he's signed through 2017, his future with the Browns is a bit unclear at this time. He missed the majority of the season with a shoulder injury and never really had the opportunity to show that he's more than just a placeholder. We should know more as the offseason unfolds.