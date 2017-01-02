DeValve caught his only target for a 12-yard touchdown during Sunday's season finale versus the Steelers.

Overall, DeValve performed better than his spot on the depth chart would suggest. He finished the 2016 season with 10 receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns, despite playing limited snaps. Based on his production, he may have supplanted backup tight end Randall Telfer going into next season, but it's still too early to tell.