Browns' Terrelle Pryor: Early-January surgery planned
Pryor will undergo surgery on his finger shortly after the Browns' season finale on Jan. 1, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Pryor is expected to play out the final two games of the season with a torn ligament in his finger, which will require a splint in order to extend the injured appendage. Although he proved his ability to catch during Tuesday's drills, managing pain will determine how effective he'll fare down the stretch.
