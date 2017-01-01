Pryor closed out the 2016 season with seven receptions (11 targets) for 94 yards during Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

In his first season as a full-time wide receiver, Pryor greatly exceeded expectations, finishing with 77 receptions for 1,004 yards and four touchdowns, despite rather subpar quarterback play. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2017, and while Cleveland would surely love to have him back, he may have other thoughts. But no matter where he ends up, he should be considered a more-than-solid fantasy wide receiver going forward.