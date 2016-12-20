Head coach Hue Jackson said Tuesday that he expects Pryor (finger) to suit up Saturday versus the Chargers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Pryor is following a path to active status, including catching all passes thrown to him during Tuesday's practice. His ability to complete the task, seemingly without issue, backs up Jackson's sentiment that pain tolerance will determine whether Pryor takes the field or not in Week 16. The release of Wednesday's injury report should provide the first inkling of Pryor's potential to play.