Pryor (finger) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Though Pryor faces a procedure down the road to repair the middle finger on his right hand, the wideout has expressed his intent to play through the issue over the last two weeks of the NFL season. While the Browns may end up listing Pryor as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, expect the wideout to tough it out this weekend. Over the team's last two contests. the Browns' leading receiver has been contained to a total of five catches for 22 yards.