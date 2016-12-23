Browns' Terrelle Pryor: Not on Week 16 injury report
Pryor (finger) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Chargers.
Pryor, who the Browns listed as a full practice participant Friday, will tough it out through his finger issue this weekend. That said, over the team's last two games, Pryor has been limited to five catches for just 22 yards, which dims his Week 16 fantasy prospects in the Browns' Robert Griffin-helmed offense.
