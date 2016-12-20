Pryor (finger) corralled every pass thrown to him during the portion of Tuesday's practice open to the media, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

In the aftermath of Sunday's loss in Buffalo, the Browns discovered that Pryor suffered a torn ligament in his finger. Expected to require offseason surgery, his upcoming availability will be dependent on pain tolerance, but an ability to wrangle throws in an early-week practice is a step in the right direction for active status Saturday against the Chargers. Nevertheless, keep an eye on his activity level as the weekend draws closer.