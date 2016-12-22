Browns' Terrelle Pryor: Remains limited at practice
Pryor (finger) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Though the Browns may end up listing Pryor as questionable for Saturday's game against the Chargers, the wideout is expected to tough it out through his finger issue this weekend. Perhaps of more concern is that over the Browns' last two games, Pryor has been limited to five catches for just 22 yards.
