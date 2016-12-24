Pryor turned five targets into three catches for 36 yards in Saturday's 20-17 win over the Chargers.

Pryor finished second to tight end Gary Barnidge in both targets and yardage. The quarterback-turned-wide receiver has faded down the stretch with just 58 yards over the past three weeks. His poor chemistry with quarterback Robert Griffin may not be a problem in the season finale, though, as Griffin left this contest with a concussion and may not be cleared for action by then.