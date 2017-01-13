Pryor, who had surgery Jan. 4 to repair a torn ligament in his right middle finger, revealed Tuesday that he's expected to be in a cast for four weeks, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Pryor played Cleveland's final three regular season games with his finger injury, catching 14 passes on 24 targets for 149 yards over that span. Despite avoiding the sideline because of his ailment, Pryor was always expected to undergo surgery after the season to repair his problem. In doing so to start 2017, Pryor will now need to sport a cast for the next month, but he should have plenty of time to return to full health while fielding free agent offers this offseason.