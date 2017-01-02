Pryor will undergo surgery to repair the torn ligament in his injured finger Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Pryor was able to play through the finger issue during the latter portion of the 2016 season and ultimately surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in his first campaign as a wide receiver. He's expected to rehab in Cleveland, while the injury should be a distant memory by the time training camp rolls around.

