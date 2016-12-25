Humphries gathered in one of two targets for 12 yards in Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Saints. He also totaled 24 yards on two punt returns.

It was a quiet afternoon for Humphries, who saw Mike Evans chip in with a bounce-back performance and Russell Shepard also step up his involvement in the air attack. The second-year receiver has generated modest production over the last four contests, following a three-game stretch in November where he hauled in 14 of 22 targets. The Clemson product has still enjoyed a strong sophomore season, and he'll look to finish the campaign on a positive note against the Panthers in Week 17.