Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Signs exclusive rights tender Monday
Humphries officially signed his one-year exclusive rights tender Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Humphries was tendered back on Feb. 28 but officially inked his one-year deal Monday. The third-year receiver proved particularly valuable last season in the wake of multiple injuries to Bucs wideouts, setting career highs in receptions (55), yards (622) and targets (83). The team has already let it be known they'd be interested in preventing the Clemson product from entering restricted free agency next offseason by reaching a multi-year agreement with him before that point. With DeSean Jackson now in the fold, Humphries should return to the slot receiver role he's ideally suited for on a full-time basis.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Team interested in extending contract•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Signed to one-year tender•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Makes major leap forward in 2016 season•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Tallies career-best 10 catches in Week 17 win•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Quiet receiving day in Week 16 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Gets into end zone in Week 15 loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...