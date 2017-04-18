Humphries officially signed his one-year exclusive rights tender Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Humphries was tendered back on Feb. 28 but officially inked his one-year deal Monday. The third-year receiver proved particularly valuable last season in the wake of multiple injuries to Bucs wideouts, setting career highs in receptions (55), yards (622) and targets (83). The team has already let it be known they'd be interested in preventing the Clemson product from entering restricted free agency next offseason by reaching a multi-year agreement with him before that point. With DeSean Jackson now in the fold, Humphries should return to the slot receiver role he's ideally suited for on a full-time basis.