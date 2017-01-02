Humphries grabbed 10 of 13 targets for 94 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Panthers. He also totaled seven yards on a pair of punt returns.

With the Bucs down yet another pass catcher in Cameron Brate (back), Humphries stepped up to fill the latter's role in the short-to-intermediate passing game, a job that Humphries already fulfills with regularity in his own right. The added responsibility enabled the Clemson product to post a career single-game high in receptions, as well as his sixth game with at least one reception of 20-plus yards this season. The second-year wideout established career bests in receptions (55), yards (622) and touchdowns in 2016, with his profile in the offense unexpectedly expanding due to the host of injuries at the receiver position.