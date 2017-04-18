Glanton officially signed his one-year exclusive rights tender Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old has tallied 25 tackles (19 solo) over 26 NFL games, with 16 of those contests coming with the Bucs in 2016. Glanton's primary value came on special teams last season, when he logged 308 of the 332 total snaps he played last season.