Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Signs exclusive rights tender Monday
Glanton officially signed his one-year exclusive rights tender Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The 26-year-old has tallied 25 tackles (19 solo) over 26 NFL games, with 16 of those contests coming with the Bucs in 2016. Glanton's primary value came on special teams last season, when he logged 308 of the 332 total snaps he played last season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Tendered to one-year contract•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Listed questionable for Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Limited in Wednesday practice•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Makes initial 53-man roster•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...