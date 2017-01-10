Cross finished the 2016 season with six receptions (10 targets) for 38 yards and a touchdown over 14 games.

The undrafted rookie from Memphis made the original version of the 53-man roster coming out of preseason but was waived the day before the season opener. Re-signed to the practice squad just four days later, Cross soon found himself on the active roster after Austin Seferian-Jenkins was released on Sept 23. Cross was often deployed in an H-back-type role and saw at least one target in nine of his 14 contests. He notched a reception in five of the last seven games of the season, but his role was predominantly that of a blocker. A younger, cheaper version of teammate Brandon Myers, Cross figures to stick on the roster in 2017, given his reasonable $540,000 cap hit and Myers' unlikely return.