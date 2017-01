Cross failed to catch his sole target in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Panthers.

The rookie tight end had notched one reception in five of the previous six games, but ironically came up empty on a day when he technically was bumped up a notch on the depth chart with Cameron Brate (back) out of action. Cross primarily filled a blocking role in 2016, and will conceivably have a chance to stick around in the same capacity next season.