Cross hauled in his only target for five yards in Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Saints.

Although Cameron Brate exited the game with a back injury, Cross still had limited involvement in the offense. The rookie tight end has notched one reception in five of the last six games, but totaled only 33 yards on those catches. Even if Brate misses the Week 17 finale against the Panthers, Cross' role figures to remain the same.