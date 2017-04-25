Buccaneers' Ali Marpet: Drawing rave reviews at center in OTAs
Marpet, a career guard being tried at center in OTAs, has the endorsement of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "He's so athletic. He can pull. He can make all the blocks. He's highly intelligent, very intelligent. I truly believe, and you can stamp this and quote it: I believe Ali Marpet will be a dominant -- not good -- dominant center," said McCoy.
Marpet will be entering his third NFL season in 2017, meaning McCoy has two years' worth of head-to-head battles against him in practice to serve as a point of reference. McCoy specifically points to Marpet's motor as another key trait in his favor, noting that the young offensive lineman "only knows one speed." The 24-year-old has never snapped in a college or NFL game, but the Bucs clearly believe his array of physical and mental skills will be more than sufficient to allow him to make a successful transition. Coach Dirk Koetter and his staff are open to trying different offensive line combinations after a 2016 season that saw the team rank 24th in rushing yards (1,616) and rushing yards per game (101.0) while also checking in 29th in yards per rush (3.6).
