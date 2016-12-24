Buccaneers' Bernard Reedy: Inactive in Week 16 versus Saints
Reedy (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's Week 16 tilt versus the Saints, the team's official site reports.
Just signed to the active roster on Wednesday, Reedy nevertheless will be in street clothes Saturday. Mike Evans, Adam Humphries, Russell Shepard and Freddie Martino will once again serve as Jameis Winston's top four options at wideout against New Orleans.
