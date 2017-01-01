Buccaneers' Bernard Reedy: Inactive in Week 17 versus Panthers
Reedy (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt versus the Panthers, the team's official site reports.
Reedy will thus be out of uniform for the second straight week following a call-up from the practice squad.
